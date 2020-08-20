Bogus check scam and counterfeit money in Letcher County

UPDATE 11:56 PM: The Cincinnati Reds have announced they have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
https://twitter.com/reds/status/1296292420565585920?s=21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an...
UPDATE 11:56 PM: The Cincinnati Reds have announced they have suspended broadcaster Thom Brennaman.
https://twitter.com/reds/status/1296292420565585920?s=21
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Reds broadcaster Thom Brennaman used an...
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Letcher County Sheriff’s Department is warning people about a bogus check scam and counterfeit money that’s showing up in the community.
Investigators say people are receiving checks in the mail for varying amounts of money and are told to cash them and send some of the money back to the sender. Don’t fall for it. It’s a scam.
- Advertisement -
Deputies say the checks look real and can even fool the banks. The victim can have real money problems if they cash the bogus check and send the money requested by the sender. When the check bounces, the check recipient will be responsible for paying back the financial institution the amount that was sent, which can be hundreds or even thousands of dollars, according to investigators.
The department also says counterfeit money is circulating in the county. The bills look real with the exception of the writing on them that says, “For Motion Picture Use Only.”
Investigators remind everyone to look closely at their cash to make sure it’s the real deal.
*Note: The picture of the fake money that accompanies this story is courtesy of the Letcher County Sheriff’s Department.
Your Neighbors. Your News.
Talk To Us
Talk to ABC 36 News anchors, reporters and meteorologists. When you see news happening, share it! We’d love to hear from you.