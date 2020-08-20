Beshear, other Democratic governors talk issues Thursday

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Democratic Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear will joi other Democratic governors to discuss challenges, opportunities and progress Thursday night as part of a forum during the Democratic National Convention.
The Democratic Governors Association is hosting a panel featuring Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz, Beshear, Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, and Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, ad moderated by Stacey Abrams, to talk about everything from From Medicaid expansion to increasing teacher pay.
Abrams served as minority leader in the Georgia House of Representatives
The forum is 7 p.m. Thursday. The conversation will be streaming at DemocraticGovernors.org/Live and on DGA Social Channels (Facebook, Twitter, & YouTube).