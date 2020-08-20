Mt. Sterling, Morgantown students elected KCTCS regents

VERSAILLES, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students from Mt. Sterling and Morgantown have been elected by Kentucky Community and Technical College System student leaders to serve on the KCTCS Board of Regents.

Kara McFadyen lives in Morgantown and attends Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC). She is completing a double major in engineering and electronics technology and industrial engineering while finishing her home school high school degree.

She serves as OCTC’s student government president and is a member of Phi Theta Kappa.

Meredith Walters lives in Mount Sterling and attends Maysville Community and Technical College (MCTC).

She is pursuing a degree in nursing.

Additionally, she has served as a work-study student for the MCTC recruiting department, giving her the opportunity to visit area high schools and businesses to share her experiences with prospective students.

The KCTCS Board of Regents includes 14 members. Eight are appointed by the governor and six are elected – two faculty members elected by faculty, two non-teaching members elected by non-teaching personnel and two members of the student body elected by student leaders.

McFadyen and Walters will serve one-year terms on the KCTCS Board of Regents. Their terms begin immediately.

The Kentucky Community and Technical College System is the Commonwealth’s largest postsecondary institution with 16 colleges and more than 70 campuses. It also is Kentucky’s largest provider of workforce training and online education.