UPDATE: Rain delays dedication of statue to Wednesday night

UPDATED 6 P.M. TUESDAY, AUG. 18, 2020

LEXINGTO, Ky. (WTVQ) – Mother Nature and the rain she brought has forced a postponemet of Tuesday night’s formal dedication of the ‘Breaking the Bronze Ceiling” statue installed downtown two weeks ago.

- Advertisement -

The ceremony is now scheduled for Wednesday night, Aug. 19 at 8 p.m.

The statue pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment taking effort giving women the right to vote.

The virtual dedication is set from 8-9 p.m. It can be watched on Lexington.gov/BTBC, Spectrum Channel 185, Metronet Channel 3, or Windstream channel 3 or 20.

UPDATED 9 A.M. TUESDAY, AUG. 18, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington city leaders and the community will hold a remote dedication Tuesday night for the ‘Breaking the Bronze Ceiling” statue installed downtown two weeks ago.

The statue pays tribute to the 100th anniversary of the 19th Amendment taking effort giving women the right to vote.

The virtual dedication is set from 8-9 p.m. It can be watched on Lexington.gov/BTBC, Spectrum Channel 185, Metronet Channel 3, or Windstream channel 3 or 20.

ORIGINAL STORY

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- A statue honoring the 19th amendment giving women the right to vote is in place in downtown Lexington.

The “Breaking the Bronze Ceiling Statue” has been erected on the corner of Vine and Mill streets. Work started early Thursday morning when the statute arrived via truck from Arizona. Crews finished the work just before noon.

It features five figures of Suffragists that are made of metal, light up, and stand about 20 feet tall.

The statue by Arizona artist Barbara Grygutis commemorates the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, giving women the right to vote.

The city says there will be a celebration of the statues on Aug. 18, the 100th anniversary of the amendments passage.

The city raised money from private donations and other sources, including a $20,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts to the Blue Grass Community Foundation to help fund the Breaking the Bronze Ceiling Monument.

“Community support for this initiative has been tremendous and has made the realization of this monument possible as we seek to deepen people’s understanding of Central Kentucky women’s contributions to history. It is a remarkable collective history of extraordinary achievements,” Lexington Councilmember Jennifer Mossotti, chair of Breaking the Bronze Ceiling, said previously.

“Women’s representation in public art has been virtually non-existent,” Mossotti continued. “This work helps change that dynamic while honoring noteworthy local women and hopefully inspiring future generations. We are grateful for Congressman Barr’s ongoing support.”

Lexington city officials announced the project last November, including the selection of Barbara Grygutis to design and produce the monument.

Grygutis has been commissioned to create over 75 large-scale works of public art throughout North America, and is recognized internationally for her sculptural environments.

Grygutis describes the monument as “silhouettes of suffragettes.”

“I wanted to convey a sense of the time but also do this in a contemporary medium,” said Grygutis.

Grygutis said five figures form the line and sit on 6-inch granite pedestal to elevate it above the planter.

The site for the monument is on the Lexington Financial Center Plaza. Dudley Webb and Webb companies made the site available which will overlook the Town Branch Commons Trail.