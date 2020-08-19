Man accused of trying to sell child for $2,500

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) A 29-year-old Corbin man is charged with promoting human trafficking and the child’s mother is accused of child endangerment.

According to Kentucky State Police, Harry Day and 26-year-old Gertrude Hinson were

arrested Saturday after troopers got a call about a man trying to sell a 4-year-old boy for $2,500 at the Speedy Mart in Corbin.

Witnesses gave investigators the description of a white Nissan and a license plate. They traced the car to a house on Spider Creek Road in Corbin where they found the child, according to the KSP.

While at the residence, troopers found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia. Both Hinson and Harry Day admitted to using methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Children’s Services assisted in the case, troopers said.

Day was charged with promoting human trafficking child U/18 and DUI. Hinson was charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a minor.

According to Knox County Jail records, no bonds have been set.

The case remains under investigation by trooper Kyle Trosper.