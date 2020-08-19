Corbin Arena to test the waters with classic rock concert

CORBIN, Ky. (WTVQ) – With an extensive safety plan in place, an area is going to try a concert, joining other venues across the state that are trying to return to ‘normal.’

This Saturday, Aug. 22, at 8 p.m., ‘Thunderstruck: America’s AC/DC and The Classic Rock Experience’ will take the Corbin Arena stage, according to the Corbin News Journal.

Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at the door although patrons are encouraged to pre-purchase tickets if possible at the box office is open 10 a.m.-5 p.m. each day.

According to the newspaper, Area General Manager Kristina Balla put together a COVID-19 safety plan which was approved by the local health department.

“Our job is to provide entertainment, so we are making the most valiant effort possible to accommodate all the current Covid-19 requirements so we can keep our patrons healthy and happy. We are blessed with such a large space it’s crazy for us to just sit here with no events at all,” Balla told the newspaper.

According to the newspaper, highlights of the plan include:

• Capacity will be limited to 1500 which is 22% of our full capacity.

• We have added an outside location for ticket purchases in addition to our regular box office area.

• Each patron will have more than 20 square feet per person well above the 6 feet requirements.

• General admission tickets allow people to choose where they want to sit, who they want to sit next to, and who they don’t want to sit anywhere near.

• We will have some rows blocked in order to encourage patrons to space out.

• All stairwells and walk-ways will be labeled “one-way”.

• Due to current state mandates we are required to ask people to wear masks and maintain a 6 foot distance.

• Staff will have temperature checks upon entering and be required to wear a mask.

• Bar locations will be spread out throughout the building, they will be suited with plexiglass partitions and there will be a touchless hand sanitizing station at each location for patron use.

• The smoking area has been moved an expanded to fully accommodate social distancing.

While the bigger shows will likely move to 2021, Balla hopes to, at the least, be able to focus on these smaller shows that allow The Corbin Arena to provide entertainment for the community in a safe and efficient manner, the newspaper reported.