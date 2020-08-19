County pushes Internet speed tests to expand service

SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Some 2,000 households have conducted Internet speed tests but far more are needed, especially i rural parts of Scott County as part of the county’s effort to expand internet service and speeds.

Great progress but we need more help getting tests conducted in rural Scott County,” Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington said in a Facebook post.

“Since Monday we have had almost 2000 speed test replies. I have attached a map that shows us where test have been conducted,” Covington said.

For those individuals without broadband internet, the only thing they have to do is enter the address of the home with no available service.

To do the test, make sure the device is connected to broadband service and no one in the household is streaming video or gaming at the time. Disconnect from VPN if it is used to work from home.

The county needs the tests completed by 5 p.m. Tuesday, August 25, 2020.

Residents, including those with students in grades K-12 and those working from home, are asked to take the one-minute speed test, which can be done from any device connected to broadband internet signal in a home.

“We realize during this unprecedented time, the need for reliable, affordable internet service in all parts of our community is more important than ever. Scott County Fiscal Court is working with a company called GEO Partners LLC to address this need,” Covington said in explaining the tests.

Take a one-minute speed test to help all of Scott County get reliable internet access.

The Scott County Fiscal Court, in partnership with the Geo Partners LLC is pleased to announce a crowdsourcing project covering all of Scott County. This broadband speed testing initiative is being conducted by GEO Partners, LLC. This test should provide the most comprehensive, accurate collection of actual broadband speeds ever conducted in Scott County, Covington said in his post.

The speed test will result in statistically valid data and mapping. Scott County Fiscal Court will use this information to explore options to support a future broadband expansion project, including a variety of federal grants.

“We hope that citizens in the rural parts of our community will participate so that we can have data that truly shows us where we have broadband, and where it is lacking, to use this data on grant applications,” Covington stated.

“The Scott County Fiscal Court recognizes that high-speed quality broadband is a critical utility to economic development, education, business, and virtual healthcare.”

With questions, contact Scott County Judge Executive Joe Pat Covington by email or phone at: joe.covington@scottky.gov or 502-863-7850.