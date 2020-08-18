State raises concerns as PPE, testing supplies tighten nationwide

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) – Kentucky’s governor has raised concerns about tightening supplies of testing materials and personal protective equipment in the fight against COVID-19.

Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday the Bluegrass State has built reserve supplies of some PPE.

And he says Kentucky is in better shape than most states to deal with shortages of testing materials.

His concerns about the availability of crucial supplies come as Kentucky recorded its highest number of coronavirus cases in a single week.

Beshear says the state had 4,333 reported cases last week. He’s hoping the state has reached a “new plateau” in weekly cases.