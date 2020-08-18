Man charged with arson at two churches in Richmond

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ) – A man who set two fires at churches in Richmond is charged with arson and related crimes.

According to the Richmond Register newspaper, 41-year-old Ronnie Mullins is charged with first-degree arson, first-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of third-degree criminal mischief.

He is accused of burning a cross in front of a church and setting two 10-year-old doors on fire at a different church.

According to a citation cited by the Register, Richmond Police officers questioned Mullins last Thursday about an Aug. 9 cross fire at the First Christian Church in Richmond. At first Mullins said he didn’t remember it but when prompted, he said he did set the fire in protest, the newspaper reported.

The newspaper reported the citation went on to say Mullins “was burning the word of God and also stated that Jesus went to hell and back for his people and they do nothing for him so burning the cross was a symbol of hell.”

He also is charged with burning the doors at Presbyterian Church on Main Street late on Aug. 13, the newspaper reported.

Mullins later allegedly admitted to using a pair of flip flops to starting that fire, according to the Register. He told officers he was mad at the church because they did not provide assistance he thought they should have.

The damage is estimated at $10,000.