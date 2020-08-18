Mail thieves caught on video stealing from church, help identify them

KSP Post 12 Seeking Public’s Assistance in Locating Mail Theft Suspect. Pictured below is unknown driver stealing mail from New Harvest Assembly of God in Frankfort. Call 502.227.2221 if you are able to identify this suspect or have any related info. ⁦@kystatepolice⁩ pic.twitter.com/cwl10Bu9m6 — Trooper Jackson (KSP) (@TprJackson) August 18, 2020

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – News of mail service being slower because of cuts and organizational changes is bad enough.

Now thieves are at it.

The Kentucky State Police need the public’s help identifying the people caught on surveillance video stealing mail from the mail box at New Harvest Assembly of God in Frankfort.

Anyone with information should call 502.227.2221.