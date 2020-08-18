Mail thieves caught on video stealing from church, help identify them

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – News of mail service being slower because of cuts and organizational changes is bad enough.

Now thieves are at it.

The Kentucky State Police need the public’s help identifying the people caught on surveillance video stealing mail from the mail box at New Harvest Assembly of God in Frankfort.

Anyone with information should call 502.227.2221.