Jessamine County students ‘dream’ together in music video

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Jessamine County students of all ages are singing together in a new district music video.

Jessamine County Arts posted a video on Facebook, showing several students singing the song “A Million Dreams.”

It’s the district’s way of getting ready to kick off another school year and to show that even during a unique time with plenty of challenges, students still have plenty of opportunities to ‘dream.’

The video, “A Million Dreams: Opening Day 2020” has already been viewed and shared hundreds of times.

