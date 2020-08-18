Floyd County man charged in child porn case

DAVID, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Floyd County man faces twenty counts in a child pornography case, according to Kentucky State Police.
Investigators say 65-year old Billy J. Hall is accused of uploading images of child sexual exploitation.
KSP says a search warrant was executed at Hall’s home in David on Tuesday following an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation.
Equipment investigators say was used in the crime was seized and taken to KSP’s forensic laboratory for examination.
Hall was taken to the Floyd County Jail.
The investigation is ongoing.