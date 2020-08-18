EKU Hoops’ A.W. Hamilton speaks out on his bout with skin cancer

Hamilton shares his story in hopes others will go get tested

LEXINGTON, KY (WTVQ) – Through a social media post on Tuesday, EKU Men’s Basketball coach A.W. Hamilton announced he was diagnosed with Stage 2 melanoma over the summer. In the video, he walks through when he found out and talks about his surgery to remove the cancer. He also gives an update on where he stands now. The video is below.

.@CoachAWHamilton has always been big on setting goals. Recently, he set some new ones for himself:

1. Beat cancer

2. Tell his story

3. Save a life Please take some time to watch this video ⤵️ pic.twitter.com/QFiXIaIfnO — EKU Sports (@EKUSports) August 18, 2020



Hamilton enters his third season with the EKU Colonels this year. Last season he was named the 2020 Ohio Valley Conference Coach of the Year.