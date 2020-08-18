Candlelight vigil planned tonight for former Tates Creek basketball player

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A candlelight vigil will happen Tuesday night in memory of a former Tates Creek basketball player killed in a shooting.

Mykel Waide was killed early Sunday morning in the 1000 block of Newtown Pike in Lexington. Police say they were called to a market near the Residence Inn there, on a report of a large disorder with shots fired.

Three other people were treated for non-life-threatening gunshot wounds.

The 18-year-old Waide graduated this year, and was set to start college at University of Louisville this week.

Friends and family will gather to honor him at Douglas Park at 7 p.m. Project Body Bag is asking for people to join the group at 6 p.p. at the gas station near where Waide was killed and walk to Douglas Park together.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact police by calling (859) 258-3600.