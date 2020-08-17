UK students return to class amidst numerous safety steps

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)- Students will return to the classroom Monday at the University of Kentucky.

Students will be learning both in-person and online. Several measures are in place to keep students and staff safe. The university is testing all students and staff who will be on campus.

- Advertisement -

Since testing began earlier this month 15,450 have been tested. Only 147 have had positive results making the positivity rate only 1 percent.

Other measures are also in place including requiring masks, enforcing social distancing, providing wellness kits, and daily screenings.

“We had to reconfigure all of our classroom spaces. On campus we have 365 general classrooms, of those 365 required us to go in and remove probably almost 10,000 seats,” VP of the Facilities Department Mary Vosevich says.

Mary Kate Hoffman is a Sophomore at UK and she says four out of her six classes are online, “I think what’s going to be the biggest difference is not being able to see all of our classmates in person and not being able to really get that one on one all the time. i think we”ll make it possible on zoom and stuff but it’s definitely not going to be the same but we’re definitely going to adapt.”

Hoffman says students are still feeling ready for this school year, “I still think that everyone is excited on campus to be back for the first day to see everyone. I think just being in person and walking around is honestly amazing after being stuck at home.”

You can read more about the back to school plan on the University’s website.