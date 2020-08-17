Morehead State also celebrates first day Monday

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead state University joined other universities in the state in opening Monday with classes beginning in-person and online at not only its campus in Morehead but also other satellite programs across the region.

Monday, the main campus was busy throughout the day as students returned for the first day to an experience that likely will not be like any other again.

Students, faculty and staff are operating under a wide-ranging set of safety and health guidelines to avoid the spread of the coronavirus, including social distancing, and wearing masks on the grounds and in classrooms

While about a third of MSU classes are being offered online, college leaders say they are “very excited to see the campus buzzing with both returning students and incoming freshmen.

MSU’s semester is being shortened due to COVID-19. Students will have no fall break and the semester is scheduled to end Nov. 24 at Thanksgiving.