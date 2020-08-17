McGrath talks small business, rural issues in Williamsburg

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Democrat Amy McGrath took her grassroots campaign to Southeastern Kentucky Monday.

The former Marine fighter pilot made several stops, meeting with supporters and others on her campaign challenging long-time incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Mitch McConnell.

McGrath, who was the first woman to fly a combat mission for the Marine Corps, as well as the first to pilot the F/A-18 on a combat mission, particularly focused on small business owners at a stop in Williamsburg in Whitley County, promising to work for their issues and problems in Washington and not favor out-of-state corporations.

McGrath and McConnell meet in the Nov. 3 general election.