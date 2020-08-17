Man rescued after fall on ‘Cloud Splitter’

WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – A hiker who dislocated his shoulder trying to break a fall is
rescued by the Wolfe County Search and Rescue team.
The rescue happened near the base of Cloud Splitter in Menifee County.
While coming down the trial, the man slipped and grabbed a tree root to try to stop his fall, but dislocated his shoulder in the process,
according to the rescue team.
Wolfe County’s Wilderness First Responders stabilized and splinted the injured shoulder to make it easier to get the man down the trail and out for treatment.
The rescue team noted even the most experienced hikers can suffer injuries. In this case, his hiking partners were able to climb back up the trail to an elevation where they could get cellular service and call 911.