UPDATE: Georgetown Police investigating after 80-100 shots fired into home

UPDATE: (8/17/20, 11:25 a.m.) – Georgetown Police are asking for help in an early morning shooting investigation.

According to police, an unknown individual fired between 80 and 100 rounds at a residence on Marks Street just after midnight. Police say at least 80 rounds hit the home, along with two other houses in the area.

Police say the homeowners were not there at the time of the shooting.

Officers and detectives are expected to be on scene throughout the day and say they are, “currently making schedule adjustments to ensure we have adequate coverage for calls for service.”

Police are asking anyone who may have information or witnessed any of the activity to contact the Georgetown Police Department at 502-863-7820. Tips can also be sent anonymously via the RELAY App.

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Georgetown Police are investigating after they say dozens of shots were fired into a home overnight.

Police say they were called to the area of Marks Street early Monday morning on a call of shots fired. When they got there, they say they found about 40 shots had been fired into a home.

Additional units were called in, and investigators are still on scene.

This is a developing story.