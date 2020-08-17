Fayette Jail expands inmate testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Detention Center has tested a new group of inmates as part of its ongoing efforts with the Lexington Fayette County Health Department to curb a coronavirus outbreak that began two weeks ago in the facility.,

According to a release Monday evening from the Capt. Matt LeMonds, the facility has had no new cases since its report Friday, but a new group of inmates have been tested. One additional staff member has tested positive since Friday’s report.

As of Monday afternoon according to the report:

  • 72 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19
  • 157 have tested negative
  • Results are pending for 165 additional inmates
  • 394 inmates have been tested so far
  • 6 staff members have tested positive
  • 58 staff members have tested negative
  • The facility is not awaiting the results for any staff at this time
  • 64 staff members have been tested so far

Community Corrections continues to work with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for guidance and direction for the testing of additional inmates and staff, the report stated.