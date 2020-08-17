Fayette Jail expands inmate testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Detention Center has tested a new group of inmates as part of its ongoing efforts with the Lexington Fayette County Health Department to curb a coronavirus outbreak that began two weeks ago in the facility.,

According to a release Monday evening from the Capt. Matt LeMonds, the facility has had no new cases since its report Friday, but a new group of inmates have been tested. One additional staff member has tested positive since Friday’s report.

As of Monday afternoon according to the report:

72 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19

157 have tested negative

Results are pending for 165 additional inmates

394 inmates have been tested so far

6 staff members have tested positive

58 staff members have tested negative

The facility is not awaiting the results for any staff at this time

64 staff members have been tested so far

Community Corrections continues to work with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for guidance and direction for the testing of additional inmates and staff, the report stated.