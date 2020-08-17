Fayette Jail expands inmate testing

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Fayette County Detention Center has tested a new group of inmates as part of its ongoing efforts with the Lexington Fayette County Health Department to curb a coronavirus outbreak that began two weeks ago in the facility.,
According to a release Monday evening from the Capt. Matt LeMonds, the facility has had no new cases since its report Friday, but a new group of inmates have been tested. One additional staff member has tested positive since Friday’s report.
As of Monday afternoon according to the report:
- 72 inmates have tested positive for COVID-19
- 157 have tested negative
- Results are pending for 165 additional inmates
- 394 inmates have been tested so far
- 6 staff members have tested positive
- 58 staff members have tested negative
- The facility is not awaiting the results for any staff at this time
- 64 staff members have been tested so far
Community Corrections continues to work with the Lexington-Fayette County Health Department for guidance and direction for the testing of additional inmates and staff, the report stated.