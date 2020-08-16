Banners to raise awareness of racial intolerance taken down on UK’s campus

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky student activist says campus police took down banners he hung to raise awareness of racial intolerance.

Senior Khari Gardner is the founder of ‘Movement for Black Lives UK.’ He says he hung the banners up around campus and President Eli Capilouto’s house.

- Advertisement -

He says the banners shared students’ experiences with racism. One example shared was from a student who nervously walked back from Raising Canes as someone shouted the n-word at him.

Gardner says he specifically wanted to spread the message as students move in.

“I want the freshman to know that we’re going to work to make sure that their next three years are better than my last three years,” says Gardner.

The university hasn’t said whether police took the banners down or why, but did release a statement saying its announced several efforts this summer to create change on campus.

The statement reads: “The core of the issue is the well-being of our students, faculty and staff. When members of our community hurt, we all hurt. When members of our community are marginalized by hateful speech or discriminatory actions, we need to act; we must act. It’s our responsibility to protect and support our community. We can’t be a community when people are victimized. As such, beginning this summer, we announced dedicated efforts to spur cultural change and combat racism; efforts designed to take bold and decisive actions. Some of that change will take months and years. But the urgency of our work will be seen this Fall semester. Our collective work is to move forward together and now.”

For a full list of ‘Movement for Black Lives UK’ demands, click here.