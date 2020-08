NASHVILLE, Tn. (WTVQ)/WBKO)- A Kentucky man facing murder charges turned himself in early Saturday morning to Nashville Police in Tennessee, according to ABC affiliate WBKO.

The news station reports Dennis Stone is accused of shooting and killing Nichole Merrell on Friday and hurting a child she was holding.

It reports this all happened at a market in Hopkins County in Western Kentucky.

Stone waits in jail in Tennessee to be sent back to Kentucky.