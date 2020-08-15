I-64 crash kills 2 in Woodford County

UPDATE 8/15/20 11:35 p.m.

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- Kentucky State Police have released the names of the three people involved in the deadly crash in Woodford County Saturday afternoon.

Troopers say the driver of a red 2002 Chevrolet pickup truck lost control and the truck flipped in the median.

Phillip Cox, 80, from Glasgow and Katherine Lock, 74, of Cave City were pronounced dead at the scene.

Jasmin Ramic, 51, of Glasgow was taken to UK Hospital where she was treated for minor injuries.

ORIGINAL STORY 8/15/20 4 p.m.

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – I-64 is back open following a deadly crash on 64 westbound in Woodford County at the Scott County line. The wreck left the road closed for hours.

The Woodford County Coroner’s Office says three people were ejected from a pickup truck on 64 westbound near Midway around 2:30 p.m.

According to the coroner, a man and a woman were pronounced dead at the scene. The office says a third person was taken to the hospital and is doing okay.

Traffic was shut down on both sides of the interstate for a while as the state police reconstruction unit worked.