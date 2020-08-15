Georgetown fire serves as reminder to make sure oven and stove are off

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ)- A fire Saturday night in Scott county serves as a good reminder to make sure your oven and stove are off before you leave the house.

The Georgetown Fire Department says a woman was cooking around 7:30 Saturday night in her home on Hanson’s Path when she went to pick up her eldest daughter from work.

She forgot to turn off the stove and a fire broke out in the kitchen.

Luckily, no one was home at the time and everyone is safe.

Firefighters say the fire stayed in the kitchen and, after some clean up, the family should be able to return home in a week.