UK testing continues to push up new Fayette COVID cases

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington’s reported coronavirus cases had another big bump Wednesday with 80 new positives, but again part of the increase came from University of Kentucky students, according to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department’s morning update Thursday.
The county also recorded another death, a person in their 80s.
The 80 new cases pushed the county’s total since March 8 to 4,186. A total of 49 people have now died from coronavirus-related causes.
The 80 cases was the county’s 10th-highest one-day total.
In its morning update Thursday, the Health Department reported 62 new cases Tuesday, upping the county’s total to 4,106 since March.
UK student testing, along with an outbreak at the Fayette County Detention Center, have contributed to the Fayette numbers in recent days.
Thursday’s number included 18 students but no inmates, according to Health Department spokesperson Kevin Hall.
If a UK student is tested and remains in Lexington for their isolation, the Health Department counts them in the county numbers. Students who are tested on campus but who live out of county or who leave for their isolation will not be counted, according to the Lexington Fayette County Health Department guidelines.
According to the Health Department’s update, as of Thursday morning, 3,314 people have reported recovering, an increase of 65 from Wednesday morning.
• 61 cases, July 20
• 58 cases, July 13
• 56 cases, July 11
• 54 cases, July 28
• 53 cases, July 22
• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10
• 48 cases, July 16, July 18
• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3
• 46 cases, July 1
Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July, with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases. The city reported 1,553 cases from March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.
But August is on pace to break that mark. The county has recorded 931 positive cases so far in August.