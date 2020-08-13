UK testing continues to push up new Fayette COVID cases

• 62 cases, July 6, Aug. 11

• 61 cases, July 20

• 58 cases, July 13

• 56 cases, July 11

• 54 cases, July 28

• 53 cases, July 22

• 49 cases, July 29, Aug. 10

• 48 cases, July 16, July 18

• 47 cases, July 17, July 24, Aug. 3

• 46 cases, July 1

Overall, more than half of Lexington’s total COVID-19 cases came during July, with 1,702 new COVID-19 cases. The city reported 1,553 cases from March 8 — the date of the first case in Fayette County — through June 30.

But August is on pace to break that mark. The county has recorded 931 positive cases so far in August.