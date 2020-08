ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An overturned produce truck has a Rockcastle County road blocked.

According to the state transportation department and Rockcastle County Emergency Management, the truck overturned on KY 3545 at about 8:30 a.m. Thursday, spilling its load.

The Health Department is responding and will condemn the load, according to EMA and the road department.

The highway is closed in both directions until at least late morning.