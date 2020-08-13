More Lexington libraries to open next month

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Lexington Public Library will reopen its Beaumont, Eastside, and Tates Creek branches at a reduced capacity on Tuesday, Sept. 8 the library system announced Thursday.

These branches will join Northside which reopened in July. Temporary operating hours for these branches will be Monday-Saturday from 11 a.m.-6 p.m., and the Library will continue to monitor and follow guidance from local, state, and federal officials.

Curbside service will remain available at all Lexington Public Library locations for those who prefer not to come inside the buildings. Curbside customers should continue to place their items on “hold” using the Library website at www.lexpublib.org or by calling 859-231-5500, and they will receive a notification when the items are ready.

More than 30,000 items were borrowed in July, plus a record high of more than 70,000 digital items including eBooks, eAudiobooks, and eMagazines through the Library’s Libby and Flipster apps.

The additional location openings will further expand access to all areas of Lexington and enable customers to browse library materials, access public computers, fax/scan, printers, and other services. Library programs will continue to be conducted online only through the Library’s social media pages and website.

“Our efforts at the Northside Branch created a road map for safe library services across the city,” said Executive Director Heather Dieffenbach. “Our staggered reopening plan is a fluid one and is designed with the safety and well-being of all library stakeholders as our number one priority.”

Detailed information will be updated regularly on the Lexington Public Library’s website at www.lexpublib.org as well as on their social media pages @lexpublib.