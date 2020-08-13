UPDATE: Stalled SUV contributed to fatal I-75 accident in Scott County

UPDATE, THURSDAY, AUG. 13, 2020 9 A.M.
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – An SUV stalled in the middle lane of busy I-7 northbound contributed to a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon, according to investigators.
Richard Bolin, of Georgetown, died in the accident, which happened at about 3:35 p.m. and shut down the interstate for hours.
According to the Scott County Sheriff’s Department, a 2008 Land Rover stalled in the center lane and was rear-ended by Bolin’s 2004 Jeep Grand Cherokee at about 125 mile marker.
Two other vehicles also were hit, the department said in a release Thursday morning.
Bolin was pronounced dead at Georgetown Community Hospital.
Update: Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 9:45 p.m. EDT
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Scott County man was killed in a four-vehicle crash during rush hour Wednesday that closed all northbound lanes of I-75 near mile marker 125 in Scott County for nearly five-and-a-half hours, according to the Scott County Sheriff’s Office.
All northbound lanes reopened Wednesday just before 9:30 p.m., according to Scott County dispatch.
The Scott County Sheriff’s Office says the coroner identified the victim as Richard A. Bolin, of Georgetown.
The Scott County-Georgetown Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the deadly crash.
The accident turned the northbound lanes into parking lot, bringing interstate traffic to a standstill.
Investigators are asking anyone who witnessed the collision to contact Lt. Jeremy Johnson at 502-863-7855.
*Note: The accident scene photo that accompanies this story is courtesy of the Georgetown Police Department.
Original story below:
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – A stretch of northbound I-75 in Scott County was closed Wednesday afternoon after a wreck involving four vehicles, according to the state.
The accident happened near mile marker 126 just after 4:00 p.m., according to the state.
The initial closure estimation from the state was 2-3 hours because an accident reconstruction team was called to the scene.