With computer glitch, state hits one-day coronavirus high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – The state recorded its highest one-day total of new coronavirus cases Wednesday, partially because of a stack up in cases from a computer glitch in reporting but also because “the virus still is very real,” Gov. Andy Beshear said.

The state had 1,163 positive cases, bringing to 36,945 the total number of positive tests, the governor said.

The number is somewhat of a combination of the last three days, Beshear said, noting the state could have assigned the numbers to their appropriate day. The computer company that handles the state’s numbers updated software during the weekend which skewed reporting but ha now caught up.

“But the cases are the cases,” he said.

Some other closely watched numbers are mixed. The positivity rate is down slightly to 5.62 percent while the number of people in the hospital is up ti 685, the number of people in intensive care is at 143 and 95 people are on ventilators. All are higher.

Of the new cases, 39 were in children under age 5.

Overall, Jefferson County had 526 new cases, Fayette had 57, Madison had 31, Pulaski had 19, Scott 19, Perry 15, Knox 11, Floyd 10 and Nelson 10.

“We’ve got to get the numbers much, much lower,” Beshear said.

The governor also reported seven deaths, including a 75-year-old woman in Fayette County.

“I believe the masks are working,” he said, stressing the state no longer is seeing the double-digit percentage increases it saw for three straight weeks.

Instead the percentages have been flat or under 5 percent, he said.

“But it doesn’t mean it’s over. It can take off at any moments if we don’t stay the course,” he stated.