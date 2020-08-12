Lexington’s mayor recommends using federal money to create police review board

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton on Tuesday recommended using some of the city’s federal CARES Act money to create a police review board.
The mayor first announced in June she would create the board in response to one of the demands from groups protesting for racial justice in the city.
Mayor Gorton said at the time that the board, which would include people in the city not connected to the police department, would review cases the Urban County Council approved police discipline for, to see if there’s room for long-term improvement.
On Tuesday, Gorton recommended spending $50,000 in CARES Act money to pay for a consultant to properly create the board.
