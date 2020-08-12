I-75 lane closures Thursday night, Friday morning in Fayette

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Paving on stretches of I-75 in Fayette County will cause lane closures Thursday night and early Friday morning.
According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the temporary closures are:
Thursday, August 13 through Friday, August 14 – 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday
Interstate 75
- operations will be in effect between the I-64 overpass (milepoint 110.829) and the Fayette-Scott County line (milepoint 120.792)
9 p.m. Thursday until 12 a.m. (midnight)
- a double lane closure will be in place between the I-64 overpass (milepoint 110.892) and the US 27 Overpass (milepoint 112.834)
12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m. Friday
- a rolling roadblock will be in place between the I-64 overpass (milepoint 110.892) and the Fayette-Scott County line (milepoint 120.792)
Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.
All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.