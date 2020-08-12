I-75 lane closures Thursday night, Friday morning in Fayette

By
Steve Rogers
-
0
4
construction barrels

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ)Paving on stretches of I-75 in Fayette County will cause lane closures Thursday night and early Friday morning.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, the temporary closures are:

- Advertisement -

Thursday, August 13 through Friday, August 14 – 9 p.m. Thursday until 6 a.m. Friday

Interstate 75

  • operations will be in effect between the I-64 overpass (milepoint 110.829) and the Fayette-Scott County line (milepoint 120.792)

9 p.m. Thursday until 12 a.m. (midnight)

  • a double lane closure will be in place between the I-64 overpass (milepoint 110.892) and the US 27 Overpass (milepoint 112.834)

12 a.m. (midnight) until 6 a.m. Friday

  • a rolling roadblock will be in place between the I-64 overpass (milepoint 110.892) and the Fayette-Scott County line (milepoint 120.792)

Motorists should expect delays and seek an alternate route if possible.

All work, and closures are scheduled on a tentative basis, and subject to change depending on weather conditions, emergencies, and other factors beyond the control of the Department of Highways.