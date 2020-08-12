Fayette STEM coach honored by national group

FAYETTE COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Fayette County School District STEM Learning Coach Josh Rayburn has earned the 2020 ISTE Arts and Technology Network Creativity Award.

The annual award honors an educator whose exemplary work provides a model for integrated arts and technology teaching, learning, and leading in the digital age.

The International Society for Technology in Education will salute him during the ISTE20 Conference and Expo, an online event slated for Nov. 29 through Dec. 5.

A Lexington native, Rayburn is a doctoral candidate at Morehead State University in Educational Technology.

He received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Music and an Education Specialist degree from Eastern Kentucky University. He is starting his 10th year in Fayette County Public Schools, including the past two as a STEM learning coach.

“Part of my job is to work on the STEM bus, which is a converted mobile lab serving all third graders in Fayette County Public Schools and many other community members (pre-COVID-19). With my position, I get to promote STEM education, empower students to think beyond their current knowledge, and connect the real world to their classroom,” Rayburn said.

“Connecting STEM to the arts is one of my favorite parts of my job. I believe that the arts are a vital part of our community and our schools. I love seeing the students shine on the STEM bus and realize their true potential.”

Rayburn has also served as an itinerate orchestra teacher with primary assignments at Frederick Douglass and Paul Laurence Dunbar high schools, Carter G. Woodson Academy, Lexington Traditional Magnet School, Beaumont Middle, and several elementary schools; as digital learning coach at Douglass; and as school technology coordinator (STC) and Student Technology Leadership Program (STLP) coordinator at Douglass and LTMS.