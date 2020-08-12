Development districts get $6 million in federal coronavirus funds

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky’s 15 area development districts will share more than $6 million in federal coronavirus assistance funds to offset costs incurred dealing with the outbreak.

Gov. Andy Beshear announced the Department for Local Government has been awarded an additional $6 million from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act through the Economic Development Association (EDA).

Recognizing the urgency to address the economic disruption caused by COVID-19, the EDA made this non-competitive funding available through their Partnership Planning Grant program to former recipients with unique capacities to respond quickly to the pandemic.

The funding will be split equally between the ADDs, totaling approximately $392,000 each. The remaining 1% each year will cover administrative costs for DLG. A list of Kentucky ADDs and their areas of service is available here.

ADDs will use the funding to: