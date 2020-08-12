Danville Christian Academy welcomes students back for their first day of school

DANVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – Students are officially back at school in person at Danville Christian Academy but it doesn’t look like your typical first day of school.

“I think every parent would say this, that they would die for their child and I would mine,” Jodi Holsclaw, mom of 4-year-old Ava, a Kindergartner at DCA, felt what every parent has felt during the coronavirus pandemic, fear.

Holsclaw has been working from home and Ava has been right beside her.

She says the school’s staff helped her feel prepared in every way for the start of her daughter’s school year.

Holsclaw said, “I think it means to me the fact that i am so worrisome and i care about my child so much for me to send her off to school and break that connection we’ve had for four months, i think that says a lot about dca.”

Holsclaw says the reality of dropping off Ava knowing she would be around other kids really hit her Wednesday, it helped that the school has taken the necessary steps to protect the students.

Headmaster Jim Ward says the school has 215 students and the largest classroom only has 20 kids so there will be enough space for social distancing.

Other precautions include, a hand washing schedule for everyone, and eight hand sanitizing stations, “when they come through in the morning there’s a kiosk in there and they can actually look at the kiosk and the kiosk recognizes their face, they put their hand up it gives them a temperature check and it reminds them wear your mask. so we’ve got two of those, they’re portable, so we’re going to move those between not only the main building but also the gymnasium,” Ward said.

They also added plexiglass dividers across tables where they felt social distancing was unavoidable.

Jerica Shannon’s 3-year-old son Jackson is starting Pre-K.

She says it has been a whirlwind of emotions but because of the safety steps, she feels confident sending jackson to school, “We do not fear it, we’re not going to live in fear but definitely respect and there is a way to approach life every day with respect of the Coronavirus.”

Being small is an advantage, Shannon says although starting in person works well for DCA, it may not work well for larger schools.

Students at Danville Christian Academy also still have the option of starting the school year online.