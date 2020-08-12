Convicted once, man accused again of abusing child

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Whitley County investigators have charged a 26-year-old man with first-degree child abuse and first-degree assault in connection with injuries to a child this weekend.

And Bradley Powers is no stranger to these kinds of charges.

In the latest incident, Whitley County deputies responded to a call Saturday at a Williamsburg home to a complaint of an unresponsive 2-year-old boy, according to a court citation written about in the Lexington Herald-Leader.

The toddler had substantial bruising and knots and hand prints, and was drifting in and out of consciousness, the newspaper reported, citing the deputy’s notes.

Powers told the deputy he had laid the child down and then went outside to smoke. And when he returned, the boy was unresponsive on the floor, the newspaper reported.

The boy was flown to University of Tennessee Hospital due to his injuries.

Powers was convicted in 2014 of beating a baby, according to the newspaper.