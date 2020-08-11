State coronavirus numbers remain flat, positivity still high

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky reported 562 new coronavirus cases Tuesday, bringing the state’s total to 35,793 cases since early March, Gov. Andy Beshear said in a written update that was sparked by concerns earlier in the day he or his wife might have the coronavirus.

Of the new cases, 18 are children ages 5 and younger, including an 18-day-old from Hardin County, a 1-month-old from Rowan County and a 3-month-old from Lincoln County.

Beshear did not provide any update on how computer problems during the weekend might have impacted Tuesday’s totals or adjusted Monday numbers.

Beshear reported eight new deaths Tuesday, raising the total to 783 Kentuckians lost to the virus.

The deaths reported Tuesday include an 86-year-old man from Grant County; a 79-year-old woman from Hopkins County; three women, ages 54, 65 and 84, and two men, ages 75 and 93, from Jefferson County; and a 60-year-old man from Ohio County.

“This thing is real, its out there. We’ve got to make sure were doing everything we can to fight it,” the governor said. While my family ended up negative today, I know there are a lot of families out there that are positive. We send you our love, we want you to get better. We want to make sure were not spreading this to any other family that has to endure any of that hardship.”

As of Tuesday, at least 711,017 coronavirus tests have been performed.

The positivity rate currently stands at 5.87%.

“That is a number that is just too high to do a number of things we want to do,” Beshear said. “It means it’s just not safe at this moment to do a number of things that were working toward. But I”m committed, I”m committed to getting our kids back in school in a safe manner.”

At least 8,819 Kentuckians have recovered from the virus.

For information, including up-to-date lists of positive cases and deaths, as well as breakdowns of coronavirus infections by county, race and ethnicity, click here.