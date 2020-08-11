Shooting death of 57-year-old woman under investigation

BONNYMAN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Perry County Sheriff’s detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 57-year-old woman early Tuesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Department, Amber Combs was pronounced dead at the scene on Old Mill Ridge Road near the Bonnyman community north of Hazard.

Deputies received the call at about 6 a.m. Tuesday, the department said.

No arrests are expected to be made at this time. This case is under investigation by Lt. Shannon Woods and is expected to be presented to a Perry County Grand Jury next month.

Old Mill Ridge Road runs off Harveytown Road just east of Highway 15.