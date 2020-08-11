Scott County changes school start dates

GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – Scott County Public Schools moved its start date from August 26 to September 8, following a recommendation from Governor Andy Beshear, according to a post on the school district’s Facebook page.
The governor on Monday recommended all schools in Kentucky, public and private, delay in-person classroom instruction until September 28 due to the surge in coronavirus cases.
Originally, Scott County was going to begin the new school year offering both virtual learning and in-person instruction.
Following the governor’s recommendation, the school system says it will now begin the year with virtual learning only.
The district says in-person classes are now scheduled to begin October 12.
