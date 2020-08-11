Road, bridge work slated for Jackson, Harlan counties

HARLAN/JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – Road and bridge projects will cause delays but improve roads and safety in two counties starting Aug. 12.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet advises motorists that base asphalt repair operations start Wednesday, August 12 on a portion of KY 1955 between mile points 0.453 – 2.398 in Jackson County.

The roadway will be closed Wednesday, August 12, Thursday, August 13 and Friday, August 14 from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.

KYTC asks motorists to be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and to use safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov or contribute their reports at www.waze.com or via the Waze mobile application.

Meanwhile, a bridge construction project in Harlan County starts Monday, August 17. The bridge is expected to open to traffic on Friday, October 16.

This project will replace the Willie Howard Road Bridge over Martins Fork Cumberland River, and will include a diversion.

This bridge is part of the Bridging Kentucky programs Eastern Kentucky Design-Build Project No.1. The project is being delivered by a design-build team led by Central Bridge Co., LLC J/V Bizzack Construction LLC and HDR Engineering, Inc.

Bridging Kentucky is a program to improve the safety and soundness of the Commonwealths bridges by rehabilitating, repairing, or replacing critical bridges throughout the state. For more information on Bridging Kentucky and other bridge projects, please visit http://BridgingKentucky.com.

