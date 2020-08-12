Richmond commissioner’s ethics case sent to KSP, County Attorney

By
Veronica Jean Seltzer
-
0
1

RICHMOND, Ky. (WTVQ)- A Richmond city commissioner’s ethics case is on its way to Kentucky State Police and the County Attorney.

The Richmond City Commission voted Tuesday night to send Jason Morgan’s case to those agencies.

The Richmond Register reported at the end of July the Board of Ethics would evaluate Morgan’s actions.

According to the Register, Morgan is accused of getting a city IT employee to take screenshots of personal emails from another employee’s computer.

Morgan suspected that employee of taking bribes.

Morgan has told the paper he will continue to defend himself; he doesn’t think he did anything wrong.

 

 

