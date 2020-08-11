Princeton man killed in motorcycle collision

DAWSON SPRINGS, Ky. (WTVQ) – Kentucky State Police say a motorcyclist was killed when he pulled into the path of a car in Caldwell County.
Investigators say 54-year old Ricky Pitt, of Princeton, pulled out of Grove Cemetery onto Kentucky 672, causing the collision on August 7, 2020.
KSP says Pitt was airlifted to Deaconess Hospital in Evansville, Indiana, where he died from his injuries.
The driver of the car was not hurt, according to State Police.
The collision is under investigation by a KSP Accident Reconstructionist.