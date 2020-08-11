Overturned 18-wheeler causes traffic problems

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – An overturned 18-wheeler caused traffic problems in a busy industry and distribution area Tuesday afternoon.

The accident happened a little after noon on Glendale Road between Mercer Road and Leestown Road near the Coca Cola plant.

The road was shut down so the truck could be off-loaded. It remains shut down as of 2 p.m. and could be for at least another hour, according to transportation officials.

Officials on scene say the Coca Cola semi was coming from the plant and made too wide of a turn, spilling its cargo into the road.

No one was injured.