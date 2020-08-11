Man charged with possession, distribution of child porn

SCOTTSVILLE, Ky. (WTVQ) – A 37-year-old Allen County, Ky., man has been arrested on child pornography-related charges.

According to the Kentucky State Police, James K. Weedman II was charged with 15 counts of possession of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor and three counts of distribution of matter portraying a sexual performance by a minor. Both are class D felonies..

Weedman was arrested as the result of an undercover Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) investigation. The investigation was initiated after discovering the suspect distributing prepubescent child sexual abuse material online.

The investigation resulted in a search Tuesday at a home in Scottsville. Equipment was seized for further analysis, according to the KSP.

The Kentucky Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force is comprised of more than twenty-six local, state and federal law enforcement agencies.