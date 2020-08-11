State board discusses virtual classroom sizes, school libraries

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WHAS) — Class sizes for the 2020-2021 school year in Kentucky will be more than a matter of physical space in the classroom.

With many schools opting for virtual learning and the governor’s latest recommendation to delay in-person classes through September, many are concerned about students and teachers losing face-to-face interactions.

During a meeting Monday, members of the Kentucky Department of Education Coronavirus Task Force discussed plans for student and teacher engagement. To make sure students are getting personalized interactions from teachers, they hope to keep virtual class sizes to 15-20 students per course.