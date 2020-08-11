“I’ve begged for this:” Mother of Crystal Rogers says of FBI

BARDSTOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) – The mother of missing woman Crystal Rogers is speaking to reporters for the first time since the FBI took over the investigation into her daughter’s disappearance.

FBI Louisville took over the 5-year-old investigation last week. Nine search warrants were executed August 6 according to WTVQ affiliate WHAS. They spent hours searching through property owned by the Houck family.

Rogers’ boyfriend, Brooks Houck has been the main suspect in the case since Rogers’ disappearance in July 2015.

Rogers’ mother, Sherry Ballard says the searches felt different this time but hasn’t gotten an update on what may have been found. She says she’s relieved the FBI is taking over the investigation because they have resources the local agencies do not have.

And also because they aren’t from town limiting the number of interactions they have had with people in the area.

Ballard says the FBI hasn’t given her a timeline when the they will have an ID on the remains found about three weeks ago near the Houck family farm. She says this is the longest she’s ever had to wait to find out and she’s ready to know.

“If it is my daughter, I don’t know how I’m going to take that. If it isn’t, I’m going to be back at day one and I’m going to be going through this again someday and this is not easy to go through,” Ballard said.

She says she couldn’t get by without the community’s support.

The FBI has set up a website to share information about the case.