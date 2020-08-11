Higgins-Hord named to fill 6th District Urban Council seat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Lisa Higgins-Hord, a University of Kentucky administrator with

broad experience working with groups throughout the community, is the new Councilmember for the 6th District on the Lexington Fayette Urban County Council.

- Advertisement -

Higgins-Hord took the oath of office, administered by Kentucky Court of Appeals Judge Pamela Goodwine, Tuesday afternoon following the appointment by Mayor Linda Gorton.

Higgins-Hord will fill out the term of Angela Evans, who stepped down from the Council last month to pursue a graduate degree at Princeton University. The term runs through the end of this year.

“Lisa is a strong leader, who has considerable experience working with the community as Assistant Vice President for Community Engagement at UK,” Gorton said. “With her strengths and background, she can make an enormous contribution right now to our City. We are determined to root out systemic racism. Timing is critical as work continues on the Commission for Racial Justice and Equality, and Lisa can help by finishing Angela’s term.”

David Kloiber, who is running for the 6th District seat without opposition, will be an “excellent Councilmember for the 6th District, but right now timing is critical. We all know, this is not a moment to be wasted,” Gorton said.

“I am honored to accept this opportunity to serve the 6th District,” Higgins-Hord said. “I look forward to being an advocate, and with my experience gained over the last two decades with regard to communities, it will be useful as I navigate with you the issues of the 6th District. I also recognize the City of Lexington is at a crossroads, and we are making a deliberate decision not to be static. We’ve read the books, had the conversations around systemic racism, and now we need results. Therefore, it’s time to take a deep dive into examining the effectiveness of our policies and practices, and then challenging the systems and structures where inequity exists because nothing will change until we do this. Without the lens focused on these areas, accountability isn’t an option.”

Higgins-Hord’s responsibilities at UK have included helping to develop the University’s Strategic Plan, Project Director for the Civil Rights Hall of Fame Project in partnership with Kentucky Commission on Human Rights, and supervision of the Office of Lifelong Learning unit that offers educational and enrichment courses, and events for a diverse community of learners over age 50.

Higgins-Hord serves on a number of community boards. She is a member of the Bank of the Bluegrass Board, the Breaking the Bronze Ceiling Committee, the Carnegie Center for Literacy Board, the Kentucky Writers Hall of Fame Committee, and the Blue Grass Community Foundation Equity Fund Advisory Committee,

Higgins-Hord holds a bachelor’s degree and master’s degree from the University of Kentucky. She has an adult child.

When Evans stepped down, she withdrew her name from the November election ballot, leaving David Kloiber, a first-time candidate who is the president of the Kloiber Foundation, unopposed.

The 6th District includes neighborhoods along the Winchester Road corridor, including Hamburg.

In 2015, Evans became only the second female of color to ever serve on on the council.