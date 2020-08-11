UPDATE: Missing Whitley County man found

UPDATE 8/11/20 9:30 p.m:

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ)- A missing Whitley County man with dementia has been found, according to the Whitley County Sheriff’s Department. The Sheriff says Matthew Nichols was found in the Rockholds area around 7 p.m.

Nichols had walked off from his home Sunday and needed medication.

—-

ORIGINAL POST 8/10/20:

WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) – The Whitley County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 63-year-old Matthew Nichols.

Deputies say Nichols was last seen around 8 p.m. Sunday when he walked off from his residence, at 90 Underwood Cemetery Road in Rockholds.

Nichols has dementia and requires various medications. He is 5’9, 171 lbs, medium build, fair complexion, gray hair, and brown eyes. He was wearing an olive green t-shirt, blue jeans, and brown hiking boots.

Anyone with information should contact Whitley Dispatch at 606-549-6017.