From Floyd County to Danville Christian, schools respond differently to Beshear recommendation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – Gov. Andy Beshear’s recommendation asking schools to delay in-person classes until Sept. 28 has brought different responses.

Floyd County schools announced Tuesday they will start classes Sept. 9 online rather than any in-person.

Meanwhile, Danville Christian Academy in Boyle County will start school with in-person classes Wednesday, headmaster Jim Ward told the Herald-Leader.

“We will start school on Sept. 8, but we will begin with everyone in our Online Learning. Our plan will be to resume In-Person Learning on Sept. 28 for those students who have chosen that option as we are abiding by the Governor’s recommendation,” Floyd County Superintendent Danny Adkins said, asking for patience from the district’s 5,600 students and their families.

The district is planning to provide a device to every student in the district to be able to take classes from home before Sept. 8.

“The most comforting part of our current situation is that I’m part of this Floyd County family and I know that regardless of the situation, our folks will step up, make the best of the situation, and care for and teach kids because that’s what we do best,” Adkins concluded.

Meanwhile, Danville Christian has a little easier problem, according to the headmaster. The school only has 215 students with the largest class having only 20 students, Ward told the newspaper.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure our kids have a safe start to the school year and that we continue to be safe. We have enough space to be able to socially distance while wearing the masks,” Ward told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, Somerset Christian School in Pulaski County apparently also opeed Tuesday, the newspaper reported.

Ward told the newspaper families said in surveys they overwhelmingly favored returning to school in person. Ward also said the school building had thermal camera kiosks to check temperatures every morning, a handwashing protocol, masks requirements, and plexiglass dividers in classrooms.

In Lexington, the head of the private Sayre School announced Monday night the decision to follow Beshear’s new recommendation to delay an in-person return until late September, according to the Herald-Leader.

Sayre previously planned to open Aug. 20 with a hybrid model of in-person half days or alternating days and virtual learning. Officials said the intent was to transition to in-person learning after Aug. 31. The school was also offering a remote option for families who had health issues, the newspaper reported.

The Herald-Leader also reported Laurel County Schools, which would have been one of the first public districts in Kentucky to open in-person Aug. 17, canceled that reopening following Beshear’s recommendation. And Scott County Schools moved its its in-person opening to Oct. 12 and its virtual opening to Sept. 8, district officials said Tuesday morning.

Madison County parents rallied Tuesday to support school leaders and push for the school board to stick with an Aug. 26 opening with the in-person option instead of waiting until the end of September as recommended by Beshear.

The school board is expected to make a decision at its meeting Thursday night.