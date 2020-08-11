At Morehead, move-in continues as Aug. 17 start nears

MOREHEAD, Ky. (WTVQ) – Morehead State University is welcoming students back to campus in advance of the Aug. 17 start of classes.

With students moving in, MSU is reminding students if they have not completed registration for courses or need to drop/add a class, they need do so as soon as possible. Registration for is available online at my.moreheadstate.edu.

Students with questions should contact their academic advisor for assistance.

Fall 2020 move-in at MSU is underway and will take place through Sunday, Aug. 16. Move-in times will be from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and spaces are limited during each block to allow for adequate social distancing and reduced crowds.

For information and how to register for a move-in time, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/movein.

MSU will institute a shortened semester due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University will be closed for Labor Day on Monday, Sept. 7, and for the Election Day on Tuesday, Nov. 3.

Fall Break, initially scheduled for Thursday and Friday, Oct. 8 and 9, will be eliminated and instruction will take place for courses typically planned for those days.

Nov. 18 through Nov. 24 will comprise an examination window for final exams/projects and the Fall 2020 semester ends on Tuesday, Nov. 24.

The university has implemented a number of health and safety precautions for students and staff to try to avoid the spread of the coronavirus. To learn more about the steps MSU is taking to ensure student safety and health during the COVID-19 pandemic, visit www.moreheadstate.edu/healthyatmsu.