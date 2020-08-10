Lexington police arrest nurse for allegedly stealing hospice patient’s drugs, patient dies

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A Lexington woman died Monday, after police arrested her nurse for stealing the woman’s drugs.
According to court documents, 50-year-old Catherine Young was arrested Sunday night when the family of Doris Grant noticed the nurse take Grant’s pills into the bathroom.
When police arrived and searched Young’s car, officers say they found 77 pills.
According to the arrest citation, Young allegedly flushed 10 of pills down the toilet. The family says flushing some was an effort to show Young was disposing of the medicine.
Young is charged with drug possession and evidence tampering.
Young’s employer Bluegrass Care Navigators says it can’t specifically comment because of privacy laws, but Amy Doane with the company was able to release this statement:
“Bluegrass Care Navigators has an obligation to its employees, patients and the public at large to reasonably ensure safety in our workplace, as well as safety and quality in our services. Therefore, Bluegrass Care Navigators has a zero-tolerance policy for issues such as substance abuse or theft. We cannot comment on personal information regarding our patients, their families, or our employees. We can share with you that with any situation involving a police investigation, our organization fully cooperates and supports local agencies involved. Additionally, we can share that we have strict protocols and training in place regarding medication management, medication waste and medication diversion, and take these issues with the utmost seriousness. Our uncompromising priority remains providing safe, expert and compassionate care to patients and families who need our services.”
Grant’s family has set up a Go-Fund Me to help with funeral costs.